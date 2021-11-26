KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $58.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.76. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $39.17 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 174.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24,188 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 184,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 20,673 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $340,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,222 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.64%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

