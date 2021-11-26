KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Up 36.7% This Week

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $105,045.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KeyFi has traded up 36.7% against the US dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00002655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KeyFi alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00064198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00073386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00097910 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.54 or 0.07474639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,570.19 or 0.99916087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.