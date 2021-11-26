Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,453 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.92% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 13,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KZR opened at $13.24 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $650.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.27.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KZR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

