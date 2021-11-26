KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys 6,003 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $5.42 on Friday, reaching $321.32. The company had a trading volume of 204,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,447,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.39 and its 200 day moving average is $211.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

