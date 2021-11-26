KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys 6,279 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.0% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 85.6% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 125,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 37,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT stock traded down $9.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.63. 51,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,269,986. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.28 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.13 and a 200-day moving average of $212.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.05.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

