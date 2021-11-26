KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LLY traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.93. 9,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $252.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.61 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.09.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.11.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

