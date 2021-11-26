KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 164.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Micron Technology by 564.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in Micron Technology by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after acquiring an additional 60,125 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 262,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,291,000 after purchasing an additional 31,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.94.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,268 shares of company stock worth $1,327,448. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU traded down $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.05. 307,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,530,546. The stock has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.61 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

