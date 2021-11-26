KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 263.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the quarter. Roku comprises 1.2% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Roku by 218.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Roku by 150.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROKU. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lowered their target price on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.64.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,751,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 516,992 shares of company stock worth $164,283,240 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.94. The company had a trading volume of 29,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,128. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.93 and a 200-day moving average of $348.79. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $222.32 and a one year high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 114.02, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

