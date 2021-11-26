KG&L Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,655 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.5% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $56.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,148,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

