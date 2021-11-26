KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,524 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,134 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.40. 205,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,281,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $146.29 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.85.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.15.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

