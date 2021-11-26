KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,524 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,134 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DIS traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.40. 205,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,281,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $146.29 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.85.
In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.15.
About Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
