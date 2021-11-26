KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,093 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 74.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.61.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.05, for a total transaction of $4,374,733.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $17,582,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 154,399 shares of company stock valued at $40,321,394 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.03 and a beta of 1.34. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.24 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.