KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 54,040 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,040 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 1.4% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $478,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 78.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 196,097 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 39.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 152,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 42,889 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,083,000. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTR stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.94. The company had a trading volume of 172,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,508,445. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of -78.19 and a beta of 6.32.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $2,619,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,071.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 61,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $1,280,808.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,720,472 shares of company stock worth $191,429,864 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

