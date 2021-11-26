KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 930 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 1.2% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.11.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $17.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $350.55. 9,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,847. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.66. The stock has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $250.54 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.