KG&L Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.0% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.2% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 175.9% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 319,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,787,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $160.50. The stock had a trading volume of 33,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319,733. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $142.86 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $422.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

