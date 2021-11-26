KG&L Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 10.4% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $23,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.06. 46,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,660,160. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $149.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $360.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,249 shares of company stock worth $51,740,197 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.