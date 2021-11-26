KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 1,532 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,848 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 151,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,660 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.22. 71,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,175,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $188.77. The company has a market cap of $200.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

