KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 1,717 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $843,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 386,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,704,000 after purchasing an additional 237,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.84. The company had a trading volume of 32,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average of $60.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

