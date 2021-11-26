Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.360-$1.370 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of KIM opened at $24.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

In related news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

