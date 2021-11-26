Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.35) Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) – Boenning Scattergood cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kingstone Companies in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($1.35) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.63). Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KINS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $52.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.09. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $8.98.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.55). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KINS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 60.1% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 291,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 47,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the second quarter worth $224,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

