Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Trading 0.5% Higher

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €97.38 ($110.66) and last traded at €97.00 ($110.23). 64,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €96.50 ($109.66).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($122.73) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($117.05) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($112.50) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €111.00 ($126.14) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €98.45 ($111.88).

Get Kion Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is €89.72 and its 200 day moving average is €89.21.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.