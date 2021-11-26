Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.10 Per Share

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note issued on Sunday, November 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.96. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.50 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.39.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$51.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of C$40.07 and a 12 month high of C$58.43. The stock has a market cap of C$13.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.87%.

In related news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$49.49 per share, with a total value of C$2,474,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,949,000.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

