Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,832 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.13% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,006,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,725,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after purchasing an additional 737,967 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $12,418,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,372,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,234,000 after purchasing an additional 359,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 307,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

NYSE:KRG opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.02.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 553.89%.

KRG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.