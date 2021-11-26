Klaytn (KLAY) Achieves Market Cap of $3.50 Billion

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 26th. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00002546 BTC on major exchanges. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $3.50 billion and $95.16 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00065388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00074325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00099060 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,073.12 or 0.07479734 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,339.48 or 0.99787060 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.



Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,731,185,411 coins and its circulating supply is 2,526,475,142 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “



It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

