Kleros Market Cap Reaches $65.57 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last week, Kleros has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges. Kleros has a market cap of $65.57 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00011524 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $433.87 or 0.00797464 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 618,184,315 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars.

