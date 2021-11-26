Klever Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.23 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Klever has a total market capitalization of $138.95 million and $2.23 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Klever has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Klever coin can currently be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00065112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00074553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00098454 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.18 or 0.07491499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,453.96 or 1.00079412 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.