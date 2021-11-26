Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €124.00 by UBS Group

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been assigned a €124.00 ($140.91) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($122.73) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($106.82) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €104.00 ($118.18).

KBX stock traded up €1.32 ($1.50) during trading on Friday, reaching €93.00 ($105.68). 142,356 shares of the stock were exchanged. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €88.16 ($100.18) and a twelve month high of €117.24 ($133.23). The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €93.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of €98.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

