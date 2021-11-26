Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the highest is $2.32. Kohl’s reported earnings of $2.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $7.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KSS. TheStreet raised Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kohl’s by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,732,000 after purchasing an additional 249,484 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

KSS stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

