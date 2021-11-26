Kommunitas (KOM) Price Up 96.8% Over Last Week

Kommunitas (CURRENCY:KOM) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Kommunitas has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kommunitas has traded 96.8% higher against the US dollar. One Kommunitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kommunitas alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00065544 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00072921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00097281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.60 or 0.07400709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,259.97 or 0.99430993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Kommunitas

Kommunitas’ total supply is 39,999,391,076 coins and its circulating supply is 566,807,139 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1

