Komodo (KMD) Trading Up 12.8% This Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001861 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $130.23 million and $29.50 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $252.81 or 0.00465663 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.23 or 0.00197510 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00101028 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,919,935 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

