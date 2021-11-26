Konomi Network Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001058 BTC on popular exchanges. Konomi Network has a market cap of $16.94 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00044972 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.24 or 0.00233353 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,598,217 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

