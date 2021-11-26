Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $687.35 Million

Brokerages expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will announce $687.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $685.70 million and the highest is $689.00 million. Kontoor Brands posted sales of $660.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The firm had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 31.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 35.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth $82,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $35.48 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

