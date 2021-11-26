Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,490,000 after buying an additional 34,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,345,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,869,000 after buying an additional 63,874 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Koppers by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,059,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,108,000 after buying an additional 59,120 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Koppers by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 781,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,441,000 after buying an additional 218,545 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Koppers by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after buying an additional 34,715 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KOP opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.44. Koppers has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.97 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

