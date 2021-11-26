Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.78.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KRNT shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

KRNT opened at $163.98 on Friday. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $181.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 381.35 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.90 and its 200 day moving average is $132.93.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

