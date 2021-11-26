KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.38

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.38 and traded as high as C$10.39. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.21, with a volume of 33,327 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KPT shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.20.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$99.57 million and a P/E ratio of -15.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.38.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$391.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$378.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is currently -107.78%.

About KP Tissue (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.