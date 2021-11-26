K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €17.00 by Baader Bank

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) received a €17.00 ($19.32) price target from analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s current price.

SDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DZ Bank set a €13.75 ($15.63) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.77) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €12.99 ($14.76).

Shares of SDF stock traded up €0.10 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €15.53 ($17.65). The company had a trading volume of 369,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.57. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €6.73 ($7.65) and a twelve month high of €15.55 ($17.66). The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.56.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

