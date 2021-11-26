KUN (KUN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $671.00

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 26th. KUN has a market capitalization of $36,745.31 and approximately $671.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KUN coin can now be bought for $18.37 or 0.00033833 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KUN has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00065304 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00074618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00098773 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.94 or 0.07435719 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,190.81 or 0.99790416 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io

KUN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

