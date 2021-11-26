KZ Cash (KZC) Trading 18.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $5,292.25 and $9.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012815 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.72 or 0.00310400 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.08 or 0.00631281 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001598 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

