Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Holdings Cut by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,040 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.11% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $29,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after buying an additional 263,760 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,750,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,709,000 after buying an additional 206,018 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $429,262,000 after purchasing an additional 155,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH opened at $283.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.35. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $195.39 and a 52-week high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.15.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

