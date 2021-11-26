Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.33.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In related news, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

LW stock traded down $3.18 on Friday, hitting $52.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,792. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 53.71%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.