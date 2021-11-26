Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $53.51

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.51 and last traded at $53.51, with a volume of 5561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.97.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.71%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 53,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $483,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,099,000 after purchasing an additional 55,418 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $1,284,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

