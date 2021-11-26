Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LSGOF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Land Securities Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

LSGOF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $9.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

