Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Declares — Dividend of $5.00

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) announced a — dividend on Friday, November 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ:LARK traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.09. 614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,216. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Landmark Bancorp worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 20.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

