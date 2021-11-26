Landshare Hits Market Cap of $11.00 Million (LAND)

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 26th. Landshare has a market cap of $11.00 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landshare coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.26 or 0.00017039 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Landshare has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00043907 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.80 or 0.00233288 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Landshare

Landshare (LAND) is a coin. It was first traded on March 24th, 2021. Landshare's total supply is 3,789,950 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,200 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

