Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires 1,264 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 90.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH traded down $8.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $441.45. The stock had a trading volume of 17,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,181. The firm has a market cap of $415.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $431.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.35.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

