Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires 13,226 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,226 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,632,000 after purchasing an additional 170,316 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,305,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,896,000 after purchasing an additional 52,351 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the period.

VEU stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.44. The stock had a trading volume of 16,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,818. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $55.64 and a 52 week high of $65.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.06.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

