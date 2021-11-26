Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires 2,321 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 95.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,310,000 after purchasing an additional 797,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,361,000 after purchasing an additional 585,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $781,343,000 after purchasing an additional 79,065 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $722,634,000 after purchasing an additional 100,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in IQVIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.25. 4,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,043. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.52 and a 12-month high of $272.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on IQVIA from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.85.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.