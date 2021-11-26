Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires 32,178 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.4% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $4.46 on Friday, hitting $236.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,145. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $185.54 and a 1 year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.