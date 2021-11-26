Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires 5,327 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 118.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 119,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter.

MBB traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.43. 4,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,106. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.22. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $110.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

