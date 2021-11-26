Latitude Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $71,000.

ESGU traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.43. 1,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,425. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.82. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $82.47 and a 1-year high of $108.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

