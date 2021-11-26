Latitude Advisors LLC Buys 14,978 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 104.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.7% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 651.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 51,601 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 23,120 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 133.7% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 310,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,498,000 after acquiring an additional 177,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $77.19. 41,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,738. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.68. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $79.62.

